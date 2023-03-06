Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $461.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.
