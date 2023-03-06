Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 562,889 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 22.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 590,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,310,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 963,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 110.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 109,562 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 23.5% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 161.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.