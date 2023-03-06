Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.69.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
