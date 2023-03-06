Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 646,900 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,693,000 after buying an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at $411,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

