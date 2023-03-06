Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 215.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,414 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $17.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

