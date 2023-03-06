Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 240,988 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

