Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

