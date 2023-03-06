Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $104,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

