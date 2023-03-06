Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

