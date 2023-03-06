Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.73 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

