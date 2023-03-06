Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $13.88 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $13.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.87 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.62.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

