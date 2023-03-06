Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

