Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

