Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.81.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

