Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Lowered by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,975 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,614,000 after buying an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $22.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

