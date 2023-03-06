Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 0.2 %

M stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.