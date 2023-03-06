Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,033,885 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,463.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033,885 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

