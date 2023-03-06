Martin Currie Ltd. Has $16.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

