Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
