Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.