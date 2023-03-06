MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,278 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,535 shares in the company, valued at $455,723.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quotient Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of QUOT opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

