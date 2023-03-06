MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,622 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -219.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -1,900.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Further Reading

