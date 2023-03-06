MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,551 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $70,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

RYAM stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.