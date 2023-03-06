MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 93,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

TPC opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

