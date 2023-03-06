MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,502 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 547,315 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 106.5% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 321,052 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.00%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

