Michael Rice Sells 4,290 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,287,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $3,542.40.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Rice sold 898 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $15,176.20.

Shares of BLFS opened at $23.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

