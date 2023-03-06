Miramar Capital LLC Buys 4,445 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,709.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

