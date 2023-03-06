Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 10,655 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,010.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

