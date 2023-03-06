MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity

Masimo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $182.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo



Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading

