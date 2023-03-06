MML Investors Services LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

AGZ opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $115.30.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

