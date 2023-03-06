MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,912,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,890 shares of company stock worth $3,184,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

