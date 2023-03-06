MML Investors Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.35.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $219.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.