MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 37.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $219.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.35.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

