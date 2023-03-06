Morgan Stanley Cuts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

