Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Up 2.9 %

Natera stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Natera by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.