National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Vision by 112.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Vision stock opened at $22.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

