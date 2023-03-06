National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

National Vision Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 420.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

