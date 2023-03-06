Needham & Company LLC Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Insider Activity at Okta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.