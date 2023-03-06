Needham & Company LLC Lowers Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $54.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE MEG opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

