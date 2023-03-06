Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $514.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.83. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 158,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $989,514.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 158,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $989,514.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,822,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,626,167. Corporate insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.