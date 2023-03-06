Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $2.55 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $2.85 to $2.55 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:KIND opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nextdoor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $739.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.