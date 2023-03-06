NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,532,000 after purchasing an additional 153,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,613,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 137,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

