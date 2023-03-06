Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $58,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 130,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.