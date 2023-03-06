Nordstrom’s (JWN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 325.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

