Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 355,027 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $17,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecovyst Company Profile

ECVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

