Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 403,794 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,794 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $16,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Toast by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Toast by 12.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,626,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,999,190 shares of company stock worth $38,214,675. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

