Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,769,110 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,719,000 after buying an additional 121,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 147,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

SVC opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.