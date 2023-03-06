Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,976 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $16,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $123.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $124.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

