Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 897,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 33.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Progress Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 602,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,234,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $58.86 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,543 shares of company stock worth $1,947,392. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.