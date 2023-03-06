Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,703 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $15,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 525,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in International Bancshares by 83.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in International Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,364,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $49.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

