Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,423 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,423 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 83,613 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $148.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.70.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

